China’s Baowu receives output control targets; others to follow

China’s largest steelmaker Baowu Steel Group received on July 24 crude steel production control targets for 2023, which were mainly within 2021-2022 levels, sources close to the matter told S&P Global Commodity Insights. Market sources expected other mills across the country to follow suit soon, which would lend firm support to the currently weak steel market.

According to these sources, output control targets vary among subsidiaries of Baowu Steel Group, with some capped at their 2022 levels and others at 2021 levels. But the crude steel output for the whole group should be capped at 2022 levels, some sources said, followed by other mills.

In order to keep China’s annual crude steel below 2022 levels, Chinese daily crude steel output over July-December will have to fall 13.7% from 2.621 million mt in June, S&P Global calculations based on National Bureau of Statistics data showed.

In early 2023 the NBS revised China’s crude steel output in 2022 upwards to 1.018 billion mt from 1.013 billion mt initially. The 2022 crude steel output was down for a second straight year, after hitting 1.035 billion mt in 2021 and 1.065 billion mt in 2020.

“If the crude steel output controls are strictly implemented across China in the second half of 2023, Chinese steel prices should be able to gain some upward momentum amid largely reduced steel supply and improved market sentiment,” one eastern China-based trader said.

Another trader added that steel market inventories were not high at the moment, which also set the stage for a rise in steel prices, should more steelmakers announce output cut plans following Baowu’s move.

“But I don’t see any rise in steel prices to be substantial in the foreseeable future, as the domestic steel market in general will remain sluggish due to the property debt crisis, and China’s steel exports will decline in tandem with higher steel prices, which will divert some steel supply from the export market to the domestic market and ease tight domestic supply,” one mill source said.

Some Chinese exporters said global steel demand had been sluggish in 2023, the boost in China’s steel exports so far this year was mainly due to competitive Chinese prices caused by a weak domestic market.

Platts assessed Chinese SS400 HRC of 3 mm thickness down from $672/mt FOB China in mid-March to $549/mt FOB China July 21, which was also lower compared with the same 2022 period at $613/mt FOB, S&P Global data showed.

The net exports of China’s semi-finished and finished steel reached 40.32 million mt over January-June, up 65%, or 15.86 million mt, from the same 2022 period, China customs data showed. In June, China’s total net exports retreated 12.8% on the month but still 5.8% higher on the year at 7.006 million mt.

Market sources expected China’s steel exports to retreat in the second half of 2023 from the first half, but added that at least in July-September the declines in steel exports should be modest; which combined with government-mandated output cut orders will benefit the domestic market and steel mills’ profits.

Source: Platts