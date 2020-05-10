China’s benchmark power coal price drops slightly

China’s benchmark power coal price dropped slightly during the past week.

The Bohai-Rim Steam-Coal Price Index (BSPI), a gauge of coal prices in northern China’s major ports, stood at 526 yuan (about 74.2 U.S. dollars) per tonne Wednesday, a drop of 4 yuan week on week, according to Qinhuangdao Ocean Shipping Coal Trading Market Co. Ltd.

Analysts said there have been many negotiations on coal trading of the Bohai-rim ports recently, with some positive signals appearing in the thermal coal market, which has slightly improved the market sentiment.

However, the actual demand in the peak period of coal consumption has not yet come. The pressure on the upstream and downstream coal markets still existed, causing the transaction price of coal in ports to continue to fall, they said.

Overall, there were some upward driving factors in the current spot coal market, but from the market performance, weak demand still occupied a relatively dominant position, according to analysts.

Released every Wednesday, the BSPI is a leading indicator of China’s coal prices.

Source: Xinhua