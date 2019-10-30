China’s benchmark power coal price drops slightly

China’s benchmark power coal price dropped slightly during the past week.

The Bohai-Rim Steam-Coal Price Index (BSPI), a gauge of coal prices in northern China’s major ports, stood at 576 yuan (about 81.6 U.S. dollars) per tonne Wednesday, a drop of one yuan week on week, according to Qinhuangdao Ocean Shipping Coal Trading Market Co. Ltd.

Released by the Qinhuangdao Ocean Shipping Coal Trading Market Co. Ltd. every Wednesday, the BSPI is a leading indicator of China’s coal prices.

Source: Xinhua