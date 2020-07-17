China’s benchmark power coal price edges up

China’s benchmark power coal price rose slightly during the past week.

The Bohai-Rim Steam-Coal Price Index (BSPI), a gauge of coal prices in north China’s major ports, stood at 546 yuan (about 78.03 U.S. dollars) per tonne Wednesday, a rise of 1 yuan week on week, according to Qinhuangdao Ocean Shipping Coal Trading Market Co. Ltd.

Sufficient supply of low-price coal under long-term contracts played an important role in stabilizing the market, according to analysts.

Released by the company every Wednesday, the BSPI is a leading indicator of China’s coal prices.

Source: Xinhua