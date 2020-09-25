Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Commodity News / China’s benchmark power coal price edges up

China’s benchmark power coal price edges up

in Commodity News 25/09/2020

China’s benchmark power coal price rose slightly during the past week.

The Bohai-Rim Steam-Coal Price Index (BSPI), a gauge of coal prices in north China’s major ports, stood at 549 yuan (about 80.82 U.S. dollars) per tonne Wednesday, a rise of 2 yuan week on week, according to the Qinhuangdao Ocean Shipping Coal Trading Market Co. Ltd.

Released by the Qinhuangdao Ocean Shipping Coal Trading Market Co. Ltd. every Wednesday, the BSPI is a leading indicator of China’s coal prices.
Source: Xinhua

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2020 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software