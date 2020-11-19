China’s benchmark power coal price edges up

China’s benchmark power coal price rose slightly during the past week.

The Bohai-Rim Steam-Coal Price Index (BSPI), a gauge of coal prices in north China’s major ports, stood at 566 yuan (about 86.4 U.S. dollars) per tonne Wednesday, up by 1 yuan week on week.

Analysts said the coastal coal price continued to rise due to the lingering impact of earlier bullish market factors. As many regions have entered the heating period, the demand for coal increased dramatically in northeast China.

Released by the Qinhuangdao Ocean Shipping Coal Trading Market Co., Ltd. every Wednesday, the BSPI is a leading indicator of China’s coal prices.

Source: Xinhua