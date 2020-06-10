China’s benchmark power coal price edges up

China’s benchmark power coal price rose slightly during the past week.

The Bohai-Rim Steam-Coal Price Index (BSPI), a gauge of coal prices in north China’s major ports, stood at 532 yuan (about 75.25 U.S. dollars) per tonne Wednesday, a rise of 1 yuan week on week, according to Qinhuangdao Ocean Shipping Coal Trading Market Co. Ltd.

Released by the Qinhuangdao Ocean Shipping Coal Trading Market Co. every Wednesday, the BSPI is a leading indicator of China’s coal prices.

Source: Xinhua