China’s benchmark power coal price falls 5 yuan per tonne

15/04/2020

China’s benchmark power coal price fell by 5 yuan (about 70 U.S. cents) per tonne during the past week.

The Bohai-Rim Steam-Coal Price Index (BSPI), a gauge of coal prices in northern China’s major ports, stood at 530 yuan per tonne Wednesday, a drop of 5 yuan week on week, according to Qinhuangdao Ocean Shipping Coal Trading Market Co. Ltd.

Released by the Qinhuangdao Ocean Shipping Coal Trading Market Co. Ltd. every Wednesday, the BSPI is a leading indicator of China’s coal prices.
Source: Xinhua

