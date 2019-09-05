China’s benchmark power coal price remains flat

China’s benchmark power coal price remained flat during the past week.

The Bohai-Rim Steam-Coal Price Index (BSPI), a gauge of coal prices in north China’s major ports, stood at 577 yuan (about 81 U.S. dollars) per tonne Wednesday, according to Qinhuangdao Ocean Shipping Coal Trading Market Co.

A number of factors helped stabilize coal prices, analysts said.

Environmental and safety supervisions are ongoing in major coal-producing regions, where destocking resulted in a decline of coal price. Meanwhile, China’s northeastern region started storing coal for winter heating, which drove up the price.

Analysts said the daily consumption of power plants in the coastal areas quickly dropped as summer is ending, and coal-burnt plants will suspend generators for examination, all resulting in weak demand for power coal.

Released by the Qinhuangdao Ocean Shipping Coal Trading Market Co. every Wednesday, the BSPI is a leading indicator of China’s coal prices.

Source: Xinhua