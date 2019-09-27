China’s benchmark power coal price remains flat

China’s benchmark power coal price remained flat during the past week.

The Bohai-Rim Steam-Coal Price Index (BSPI), a gauge of coal prices in north China’s major ports, stood at 578 yuan (about 81.2 U.S. dollars) per tonne Wednesday, according to Qinhuangdao Ocean Shipping Coal Trading Market Co. Ltd.

Analysis showed that influenced by the increasingly strict control over initiating explosive devices, the coal supply in the main producing areas was restricted in the short term.

Meanwhile, the operation rate of thermal power plants was on the low side, and the daily consumption of coastal power plants had dropped to about 600,000 tonnes.

Residential electricity consumption in coastal areas in the southeast has entered the off-season. Given sufficient coal storage in power plants and stocks in downstream ports, the low purchasing intention of downstream consumer terminals has exerted a downward pressure on port prices.

