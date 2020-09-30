China’s biggest tanker assigned to Yangpu port

China’s largest tanker Yuanhuayan has completed the registration procedure and is now assigned to the Yangpu port, according to www.hinews.cn.

On September 23, the Dalian shipyard officially handed over the 319,000 dwt ship to the logistics company Cosco. The Yuanhuayan tanker became the fourth ship for international voyages registered in Yangpu after the publication of Hainan’s free trade port development program, and the second Cosco ship with this home port.

On July 3, the Yangpu authorities and Cosco signed a cooperation agreement, under which a subsidiary of the company was established in the port.

Yuanhuayan was laid down on April 3, 2019 and left the stocks after a year and a half. The tanker is about 333 meters long and 60 meters wide. It can carry up to 2.2 million barrels of oil.

Source: TASS