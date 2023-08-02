China’s border port handles more China-Europe freight trains

The border port of Erenhot in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has seen a rising number of China-Europe freight trains this year, according to local customs.

As of July 30, the port had handled 1,800 trips of China-Europe freight trains, a year-on-year rise of 27.37 percent.

In the first seven months, the freight trains passing through the port carried 206,200 Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEU) of standard containers, up 38.05 percent year on year.

The total cargo weight amounted to over 2.11 million tonnes, showing a year-on-year increase of 49.37 percent. The total cargo value reached 28.96 billion yuan (about 4 billion U.S. dollars), marking a year-on-year growth of 41.53 percent.

The Erenhot port now serves 69 China-Europe freight train routes, connecting over 60 overseas destinations across more than 10 countries.

Source: Xinhua