China’s bulk commodity index edges up in January

The index tracking the development of China’s bulk commodity market edged up in January 2024 as a result of booming market demand, industry data showed.

The China Bulk Merchandise Index stood at 101.1 percent last month, up 0.4 percentage points compared with the reading registered in December 2023, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.

A reading above 100 indicates expansion, while a reading below 100 reflects contraction.

This rise revealed that the bulk commodity market was becoming more active, with enhanced supply and robust demand, it said.

Source: Xinhua