China’s bulk commodity market rebounds in September

China’s bulk commodity market rebounded in September with stable expansion in sales and prices, industrial data showed.

The China Bulk Merchandise Index (CBMI), a gauge of domestic bulk commodity market growth, stood above the boom-or-bust line of 100 percent to stand at 100.1 percent in September, up 0.4 percentage points compared with August, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP).

The uptick indicated rebound of the bulk commodity sector, though the growth pace was slower compared with the same period of last year, the CFLP said.

The sub-indices for bulk commodity sales and prices picked up in September while the sub-indices for supply and stocks dropped. Commodity prices ended a four-month decline and bounced back, hitting a new high in 2019, data from the CFLP showed.

The CFLP predicted that the domestic bulk commodity market will remain stable in the fourth quarter of this year as China stepped up policy support to stabilize investment.

Source: Xinhua