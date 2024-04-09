China’s bulk commodity price index edges up in March

The index tracking the development of China’s bulk commodity market edged up in March, industry data showed.

The index tracking the country’s bulk commodity prices stood at 112 last month, up 0.6 percent month on month, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.

The increase indicates the sound recovery momentum of China’s economy, as policies on stabilizing the economy continue to take effect, market confidence resumes and consumption gradually picks up, the federation said.

Among the 50 key types of products monitored by the federation, 23 saw price rise on a monthly basis, while the prices of 27 decreased last month.

Source: Xinhua