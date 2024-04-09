Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / China’s bulk commodity price index edges up in March

China’s bulk commodity price index edges up in March

in International Shipping News 09/04/2024

The index tracking the development of China’s bulk commodity market edged up in March, industry data showed.

The index tracking the country’s bulk commodity prices stood at 112 last month, up 0.6 percent month on month, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.

The increase indicates the sound recovery momentum of China’s economy, as policies on stabilizing the economy continue to take effect, market confidence resumes and consumption gradually picks up, the federation said.

Among the 50 key types of products monitored by the federation, 23 saw price rise on a monthly basis, while the prices of 27 decreased last month.
Source: Xinhua

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2024 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software