China’s busiest port sees growth in sea-rail transport

Ningbo Zhoushan port, China’s busiest port in the eastern province of Zhejiang, saw its container throughput in sea-rail transport increase 22.9 percent year on year in the first 10 months of the year, according to the China Railway Shanghai Group Co., Ltd.

The port’s container throughput topped 812,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) during the 10-month period, surpassing last year’s total and expected to exceed 1 million TEUs in 2020.

The sea-rail transport service links the port by railway with parts of China and other countries. The port currently has 17 railway routes linking cities in 15 provincial-level regions across China. Several new routes have opened this year.

Auto parts, photovoltaic products, outdoor furniture, white goods and electronic products are the major cargo categories using the port’s sea-rail transport service.

From January to October, a total of 700 sea-rail freight trains had traveled between the port and Yiwu, world’s leading small commodities market.

Source: Xinhua