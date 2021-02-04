China’s Caixin Services PMI Dropped in January, Marks Slowest Growth in Nine Months

A private gauge of China’s services-sector activity dropped in January, posting its slowest growth in the past nine months.

The Caixin China services purchasing managers index fell to 52 in January from 56.3 in December, Caixin Media Co. and research firm Markit said Wednesday. But the index still stood above the 50-mark separating expansion from contraction for the ninth straight month, signaling that supply and demand in the services sector continues to grow.

Total new orders received by Chinese services companies expanded at a softer rate in January and export orders increased at the weakest pace in three months, Caixin said.

Employment expanded only marginally and fell for the second straight month since November, which was the highest level in a decade.

Both supply and demand in the services sector continued to expand, but at a slower pace, said Wang Zhe, a senior economist at Caixin Insight Group.

In January, the measure for business expectations dropped to the lowest level in four months. “Service providers stayed positive overall about the economic recovery, but they remained worried about the uncertainties brought on by the epidemic,” said Mr. Wang.

China’s official non-manufacturing purchasing managers index, a competing gauge, came in at 52.4 in January, down from 55.7 in December, according to the National Bureau of Statistics on Sunday.

The Caixin PMI is tilted more toward smaller companies, while the official gauge is weighted toward larger companies.

Source: Dow Jones