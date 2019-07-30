China’s cargo throughput at ports maintains stable growth in H1

China saw an overall growth in cargo throughput at ports in the first half of 2019, according to official data released Sunday.

Chinese cargo throughput at ports reached about 6.7 billion tonnes in the first six months, up by 4.5 percent compared with the same period of 2018, according to a report released on the website of the National Development and Reform Commission.

In June alone, cargo throughput came in at 1.2 billion tonnes, up 6.7 percent year-on-year.

Foreign trade cargo throughput amounted to 2.1 billion tonnes in the first half year, up 2.4 percent year on year, while the reading came in at 363 million tonnes in June, said the report.

Moreover, container throughput reached 127 million TEUs (20-foot equivalent units) in the first half, up 5.1 percent year on year. It has a 4.7 percent year-on-year growth to 22.3 million TEUs in June.

Total passenger volume edged down 6 percent year on year to 43.7 million in the first six months. In June alone, it declined to 6.5 million, down 9.5 percent year on year.

Source: Xinhua