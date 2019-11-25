China’s cargo throughput at ports up 8 pct in Jan-October

China’s cargo throughput at ports climbed 8 percent year on year to 11.5 billion tonnes in the first 10 months, official data showed.

Foreign trade cargo throughput amounted to 3.6 billion tonnes in the January-October period, up 4.4 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, container throughput at ports registered a 4.5-percent increase to around 217 million TEUs (20-foot equivalent units) in the same period.

At the beginning of the year, the Ministry of Transport expanded the statistical range from major ports to all ports across the country.

The cargo throughput growth at ports came amid the steady expansion of China’s waterway freight volume, which increased 6.5 percent year on year to 6.1 billion tonnes in the first 10 months.

Source: Xinhua