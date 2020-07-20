China’s cargo transport back to normal growth

China’s cargo transport industry reported faster growth in June with business activities recovering to normal levels, industry data showed.

The China Transportation Services Index (CTSI) stood at 153.9 points last month, down 11.5 percent year-on-year, according to the China Academy of Transportation Sciences (CATS).

The decrease narrowed from the 16.5-percent drop recorded in May.

The subindex for cargo transport jumped 5 percent year-on-year to 185.2 points last month, with the growth faster when compared with the 0.8-percent rise in May and keeping almost the same level as that of last year.

Meanwhile, shrinkage in passenger transport further narrowed, with the subindex of passenger transport down 43.1 percent, narrowing by 6.1 percentage points from May.

With production and living orders restored amid waning COVID-19 impact, China’s cargo transport growth is basically back on track, said the CATS report.

The CTSI incorporated the transport volume of passengers and cargo of various transportation means including railways, highways, waterways and civil aviation. With 2010 as the base year and 100 points as the base value, the index includes passenger transport and cargo transport as two subindexes.

Source: The Central People’s Government of the People’s Republic of China