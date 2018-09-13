China’s CCCC wins $398 mln contract to build Mombasa oil terminal

Recent News

  

China Communications Construction Co has won a $398 million contract to build a new oil terminal at Kenya’s main port of Mombasa, the acting head of the Kenya Ports Authority said on Thursday.

Daniel Manduku said the new terminal, whose construction will take 18 months, will raise the port’s oil handling capacity to 100,000 dead weight tonnes from the current facility’s 20,000-tonne capacity.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by John Ndiso; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Jan Harvey)

