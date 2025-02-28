China’s central bank injects 1.4 trillion yuan via outright reverse repos in February

China’s central bank injected 1.4 trillion yuan ($190 billion) into its banking system during February through an outright reverse repurchase tool, the bank said on Friday.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said the repo operations aimed to “keep banking system liquidity reasonably ample”. The tenors of the repos for the month were three and six months.

Cash conditions have tightened this year as the central bank tries to balance lowering the cost of money for businesses and financial stability.

As a result, the 10-year Chinese treasury yield (CN10YT=RR) was up over 10 basis points (bps) this month, to the highest level since December 2024. The spread between 1-year and 10-year bonds is hovering near its tightest since December 2023.

Separately, the PBOC said it had not purchased or sold Chinese government bonds in open market operations in February.

Attention is now on next week’s annual parliamentary meeting where this year’s growth target and budget deficit will be announced.

Some market participants expect funding conditions could ease as the meeting begins.

“Optimistically, the period of greatest liquidity pressure may be nearing its end,” said analysts at Caitong Securities in a note, adding that economic fundamentals, Sino-U.S. relations, and stock market performance would also influence funding conditions.

Source: Reuters