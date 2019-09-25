China’s Central Bank Won’t Follow Others in Easing

The head of China’s central bank said that the country’s interest rates were appropriate and that it wouldn’t aggressively ease monetary policy, even as other central banks lower borrowing rates in a bid to spur growth.

People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang said Tuesday that Beijing wouldn’t follow other countries in taking certain steps to expand credit, such as substantially cutting the required amount of reserves maintained by commercial banks or pushing interest rates below zero. He told reporters that the economy, despite recent signs of weakness, was still performing within expectations, while inflation was relatively mild.

Mr. Yi emphasized instead the importance of preserving flexibility on policy options as the economy slows to its lowest rate of growth in nearly three decades.

“We should cherish the space for normal monetary policy,” Mr. Yi said, adding that while Beijing has room to take monetary and fiscal measures, it should continue with normal policy as along as possible.

As the trade war with the U.S. stretches deep into its second year, China’s economy has been struggling with sluggish demand at home and abroad, and souring business confidence–as well as rising pork prices that have pushed up inflation. Beijing has been trying to stimulate growth by pumping more credit into the private sector, while holding off on more drastic moves such as rate cuts.

Central banks in the U.S. and Europe cut interest rates this month to counter signs of weakening in their economies as they contend with trade tensions that have pressured global growth..

In his comments Tuesday, Mr. Yi didn’t refer to the U.S.-China trade conflict.

On the Chinese yuan, Mr. Yi made no mention of its recent weakening or Washington’s labeling of China as a currency manipulator last month. China’s central bank in August allowed the yuan to depreciate beyond the psychologically important level of 7 to the dollar, providing some relief to Chinese exporters who have struggled to absorb the impact of President Trump’s punitive tariffs.

Chinese leaders have warned about the risks of flooding the economy with money. The stimulus measures that followed the 2008 global financial crisis have been blamed by policy makers for a host of economic woes, including excess leverage in the property market, and Mr. Yi appeared to take heed of such issues in his remarks.

He also addressed concerns about the recent bailout of two small Chinese banks struggling to manage a pile of bad loans, calling on shareholders and local governments to take more responsibility to protect depositors as authorities work to contain the financial risks.

Regulators seized control of Baoshang Bank in May. In July, Industrial & Commercial Bank of China, the country’s largest commercial lender, said it and two state asset managers would take stakes in Bank of Jinzhou.

Mr. Yi also tamped down expectations for a long anticipated rollout of a digital currency by China’s central bank. He said that there was no timetable for the new currency, adding that further work was needed to ensure it would be protected from money-laundering and terrorist-financing activities.

The People’s Bank of China has been researching digital currencies since 2014, although it has also clamped down on the trading of bitcoin and other privately created cryptocurrencies amid worries that investors were using them to transfer wealth out of the country. China limits the amount of money allowed to exit.

China’s digital currency will be managed by the central bank, in contrast with cryptocurrencies that operate on decentralized networks of users and fluctuate widely in value. Mr. Yi said authorities would consider using blockchain, the technology that underpins bitcoin and other virtual currencies, but didn’t elaborate.

Mr. Yi said one goal is to have China’s digital currency replace some cash in circulation, an action that wouldn’t affect the total money supply in China’s financial system.

