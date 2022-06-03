China’s central SOEs post steady revenue, profit growth in first 4 months

China’s centrally-administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) saw revenue and profit grow in the first four months of 2022, said the country’s top state-asset regulator.

The net profits of central SOEs expanded by 5.6 percent year on year in the four-month period, said the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council.

Their combined revenues during the period climbed 12.9 percent from the previous year, according to the regulator.

Noting the increasing pressure on business operations of central SOEs since April, the regulator called for more efforts into tasks like enhancing production efficiency and investing in research and development to ensure reasonable earnings growth in the first half of this year.

Source: Xinhua