China’s CNOOC aims to trial LNG shipments through trains – executive

The gas and power group of China National Offshore Oil Corp(CNOOC) is working with a rail company to ship liquefied natural gas (LNG) through small LNG containers in trains on a trial basis, a senior company executive said on Tuesday.

During the two-year trial, CNOOC will send LNG from the Guangxi, Zhuhai, Zhejiang and Tianjin LNG terminals to central China via trains, said Wang Si, head of the company’s LNG ISO Tank Container Intermodal Transport project.

It is aiming to transport 1 million tonnes per year of LNG through so-called ISO tank containers, over 2019-2021, increasing this to 2 mtpa (metric tonnes per annum) by 2022-2023, he added.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh, writing by Jessica Jaganathan, editing by Louise Heavens)