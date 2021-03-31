China’s CNOOC to supply fuel to new gas-powered river fleet

China National Offshore Oil Company, or CNOOC, said its gas and power unit would fuel 50 gas-powered vessels to be built by a state-run shipping group as part of the country’s gasification push.

The vessels, all for dry bulk shipments and scaled at 2,000 – 3,000 dead-weight tonnages, will be powered purely by liquefied natural gas, CNOOC said.

CNOOC, China’s top importer of the super-chilled fuel, has also been a leader in pushing for its use as ship fuel.

In a separate pact, China State Shipbuilding Corporation Ltd agreed to build the 50 vessels for Guangdong Province Navigation Holdings Co Ltd to deploy along the Pearl River in south China.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; editing by Philippa Fletcher)