Output of raw coal in China rose 0.9 percent year on year to 1.47 billion tonnes in the first five months of this year, official data showed.

The country produced 320 million tonnes of raw coal last month, down 0.1 percent year on year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

In the first five months, coal imports rose by 16.8 percent to hit 149 million tonnes.

Source: Xinhua