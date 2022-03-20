China’s coal output up 10.3 pct in first two months

China’s raw coal output posted fast growth in the first two months of 2022, while coal imports continued to shrink, official data showed.

The country’s raw coal output rose 10.3 percent year on year to 690 million tonnes in the January-February period, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

The growth rate was 3.1 percentage points higher than that of December 2021, the bureau said.

China imported 35.39 million tonnes of coal in the first two months, down 14 percent year on year, NBS data showed.

Source: Xinhua