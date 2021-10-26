China’s Coal-Rich Shanxi Beefs Up Coal Production

Major coal producers in north China’s Shanxi Province, a leading coal-producing region of the country, have beefed up production to ensure energy supply.

According to data from the provincial bureau of statistics, in the first three quarters of this year, the raw coal output of the major coal-producing enterprises in the province amounted to 880 million tonnes, a year-on-year increase of 11.6 percent.

In order to guarantee energy supply this winter and next spring, the National Development and Reform Commission has asked Shanxi and Shaanxi provinces, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and other relevant regions to release their advanced production capacities while ensuring workplace safety.

The emergency management department in Shanxi has adopted necessary measures to check illegal activities in order to prevent risky operations.

Source: Xinhua