China’s coastal bulk freight index down in May

China’s coastal bulk freight index declined in May, data from the Shanghai Shipping Exchange (SSE) showed.

On a monthly basis, the composite index for coastal bulk freight, which measures transportation costs in the coastal shipping market, fell 8.6 percent to 1,003.14, according to the SSE.

In the period, the sub-index for coal logged the biggest decline of 11.8 percent from April, followed by that for grain and metal ore, which dropped 11.5 percent and 5.1 percent, respectively, according to the data.

The sub-index for refined oil decreased by 0.5 percent compared to the previous month, while that for crude oil remained flat month on month, the data revealed.

The SSE initiated the index in 2001, under the guidance of the Ministry of Transport, to fully reflect fluctuations in the Chinese coastal transport market.

Source: Xinhua