China’s coastal bulk freight index up in Sept.

China’s coastal bulk freight market saw an increase in overall demand in September, data from the Shanghai Shipping Exchange (SSE) showed.

On a monthly basis, the composite index for coastal bulk freight, which measures transportation costs in the coastal shipping market, rose 4.4 percent to 1,308.6 last month.

The sub-index for grain saw the most notable increase of 8.3 percent, followed by that for coal and metal ore.

The sub-index for refined oil, however, fell 2.8 percent, while the index for crude oil remained unchanged, according to the exchange.

In 2020, the composite index for coastal bulk freight averaged 1,039.13, SSE data showed.

The SSE initiated the index in 2001 under the guidance of the Ministry of Transport to fully reflect fluctuations in the Chinese coastal transport market.

Source: Xinhua