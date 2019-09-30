China’s coking coal imports hit record high in August

China’s imports of coking coal hit a record high in August, according to data from General Administration of Customs.

Last month, the imports of the coking coal surged 30 percent year on year to stand at 9.07 million tonnes, customs data showed.

From January to August, a total of 52.99 million tonnes of coking coal was imported, up 20 percent from a year ago, according to the GAC.

The main use of coking coal is to refine coke, material for making steel.

Source: Xinhua