China’s comprehensive LNG import price down

China’s comprehensive import price index for liquefied natural gas (LNG) fell last week, according to Shanghai Petroleum and Natural Gas Exchange (SHPGX).

The LNG index, not including tax, came in at 2,504 yuan (about 353 U.S. dollars) per tonne in the week ending May 3, down 13.5 percent from the previous week.

The index, jointly developed by a monitoring center under the General Administration of Customs and the SHPGX, was launched on Oct. 16, 2019 and is due on a weekly basis to offer a new pricing reference for importers.

Source: Xinhua