China’s comprehensive LNG import price down

China’s comprehensive import price index for liquefied natural gas (LNG) declined last week, according to the Shanghai Petroleum and Natural Gas Exchange (SHPGX).

The LNG index, not including tax and processing fee, came in at 1,888 yuan (about 272.54 U.S. dollars) per tonne in the week ending Aug. 16, down 4.3 percent from the previous week.

The index, jointly developed by a monitoring center under the General Administration of Customs and the SHPGX, was launched on Oct. 16, 2019, and is due on a weekly basis to offer a new pricing reference for importers.

Source: Xinhua