China’s comprehensive LNG import price rises last week

China’s comprehensive import price index for liquefied natural gas (LNG) rose last week, according to Shanghai Petroleum and Natural Gas Exchange (SHPGX).

The LNG index, not including tax, came in at 3,207 yuan (about 458 U.S. dollars) per tonne from Nov. 4-10, 2019, up 0.03 percent from the reading of 3,206 yuan per tonne the week before.

The index, jointly developed by a monitoring center under the General Administration of Customs and the SHPGX, was launched on Oct. 16, 2019 and is due on a weekly basis to offer a new pricing reference for importers.

Source: Xinhua