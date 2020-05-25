China’s comprehensive LNG import price up

China’s comprehensive import price index for liquefied natural gas (LNG) fell last week, according to the Shanghai Petroleum and Natural Gas Exchange (SHPGX).

The LNG index, not including tax, came in at 2,822 yuan (about 397.8 U.S. dollars) per tonne in the week ending May 17, up 20 percent from the previous week.

The index, jointly developed by a monitoring center under the General Administration of Customs and the SHPGX, was launched on Oct. 16, 2019, and is due on a weekly basis to offer a new pricing reference for importers.

Source: Xinhua