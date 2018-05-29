China’s crude oil output down 2.3 pct in April

Recent News

  

China’s crude oil output fell 2.3 percent year on year in April, data showed.

Crude oil output of major producers came in at 15.51 million tonnes, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

The country’s imports in April reached 39.46 million tonnes, registering a record high daily average of 1.3 million tonnes.

In April, refineries processed 49.58 million tonnes of crude oil, up 11.5 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, China’s natural gas output grew 6.3 percent year on year to 12.89 billion cubic meters in April, while imports of natural gas grew 34.2 percent year on year to reach 6.82 million tonnes, registering a 7-month streak of over 30 percent growth.

China aims to increase annual domestic crude oil output to 200 million tonnes by 2020, while supply capacity for natural gas should exceed 360 billion cubic meters.
Source: Xinhua

