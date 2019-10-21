China’s crude oil output growth accelerates

China’s crude oil output grew 2.9 percent year on year in September, a faster increase than the 1-percent rate registered in August, official data showed.

The country’s crude oil output came in at 15.64 million tonnes last month, bringing the total in the first three quarters to 143.13 million tonnes, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

As one of the world’s largest oil buyers, the country imported 41.24 million tonnes of crude oil last month, rising 10.8 percent year on year but down 930,000 tonnes month on month.

About 56.49 million tonnes of crude oil was processed in September, up 9.4 percent year on year, compared with a 6.9-percent growth in August, the NBS data showed.

China aims to increase its annual domestic crude oil output to more than 200 million tonnes by 2020. The output in 2018 stood at 190 million tonnes.

