China’s crude oil output increases in December 2023

China’s crude oil output posted steady growth in December 2023, official data showed.

The output totaled 17.65 million tonnes last month, rising 4.6 percent year on year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

For the whole year of 2023, the crude oil output reached 208.91 million tonnes, up 2 percent year on year, NBS data showed.

In 2023, China imported 563.99 million tonnes of crude oil, climbing 11 percent year on year, according to the data.

Source: Xinhua News Agency