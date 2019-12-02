China’s crude oil output up 0.3 pct in October

China’s crude oil output grew 0.3 percent year on year in October, a slower increase than the 2.9-percent rate registered in September, official data showed.

The country’s crude oil output came in at 16.19 million tonnes last month, bringing the total in the first 10 months to 159.29 million tonnes, according to the National Development and Reform Commission.

China processed about 52.13 million tonnes of crude oil in October, up 4.1 percent year on year, the data showed.

China aims to increase its annual domestic crude oil output to more than 200 million tonnes by 2020. The output in 2018 stood at 190 million tonnes.

Source: Xinhua