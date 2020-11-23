China’s crude oil output up 1.4% in October

China’s crude oil output edged up 1.4 percent year-on-year to 16.41 million metric tons in October, retreating from an increase of 2.4 percent registered in September, official data showed.

Last month, China processed about 59.82 million tons of crude oil, up 2.6 percent year-on-year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

In the first 10 months of this year, China’s crude oil output gained 1.7 percent year-on-year to 160 million tons, and the country processed about 560 million tons of crude oil, up 2.9 percent from a year ago.

In October, China imported 42.56 million metric tons of crude oil, down 6.5 percent year-on-year.

Source: The Central People’s Government of the People’s Republic of China