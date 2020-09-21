China’s crude oil output up 2.3 pct in August

China’s crude oil output went up 2.3 percent year on year to 16.65 million tonnes in August, quickening from an increase of 0.6 percent registered in July, official data showed.

During this period, China processed about 59.47 million tonnes of crude oil, up 9.2 percent year on year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

In the first eight months of this year, China’s crude oil output gained 1.5 percent year on year to 130.15 million tonnes, and the country processed about 440 million tonnes of crude oil, up 3.2 percent from a year ago.

In August, China imported 47.48 million tonnes of crude oil, surging 12.6 percent year on year.

Source: Xinhua