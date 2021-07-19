Recent News

  

China’s crude oil output up 2.8% in June

China’s crude oil output rose 2.8 percent year on year to 16.67 million tonnes in June, official data showed.

The June output grew 3.5 percent from the 2019 level. The daily oil output last month stood at 556,000 tonnes, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the first six months, the country’s crude oil output came in at 99.32 million tonnes, an increase of 2.4 per cent from a year earlier.

As one of the world’s largest oil buyers, China imported 40.14 million tonnes of crude oil in June, down 24.5 per cent year on year.

The crude oil imports dropped 3 percent year on year in the first half of the year to 260.66 million tonnes, the NBS data showed.
Source: Xinhua

