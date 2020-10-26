China’s crude oil production augments

Official statistics revealed that China’s crude oil production augmented 2.4 percent year-on-year to 16.1 million tons last month, hastening from an upsurge of 2.3 percent in August.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, throughout the period, China sorted out almost 57.35 million tons of crude oil, augmented 1.3 percent year-on-year.

In the first nine months, China’s crude oil production obtained 1.7 percent year-on-year to hit 146.25 million tons, and the country sorted out 500 million tons of crude oil, augmented 2.9 percent from a year ago.

Last month, China imported 48.48 million tons of crude oil, increasing 17.6 percent year-on-year.

Source: MENAFN