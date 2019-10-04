China’s crude steel output up 9.3 pct in August

China’s crude steel output rose 9.3 percent year on year in August, a faster growth than the 5-percent increase recorded in July, official data showed.

Crude steel output reached 87.25 million tonnes in August, bringing the total output in the first eight months of 2019 to 664.87 million tonnes, up 9.1 percent year on year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

China is the world’s largest crude steel producer. Last year, its output stood at 928.26 million tonnes, up 6.6 percent year on year.

In August, China’s crude iron output gained 7.1 percent year on year to 71.17 million tonnes, the NBS data showed.

During the month, rolled steel output in the country climbed 9.8 percent year on year to 106.39 million tonnes, according to the data.

Source: Xinhua