China’s crude steel production maintains steady growth

China’s crude steel production increased 2 percent year on year to 805.89 million tonnes during the first three quarters of the year, according to data from the National Development and Reform Commission.

Steel exports jumped 31.3 percent from a year earlier to 53.02 million tonnes during the period, while imports fell 28.9 percent to 10.72 million tonnes, the commission said in a statement.

Coke production also maintained steady growth during the nine-month period, up 1.3 percent year on year.

Steel prices edged up month on month in September. The composite index of steel prices in the domestic market averaged 154.69 in September, up 3.2 points from the previous month and 48 points from the same period last year.

Source: Xinhua