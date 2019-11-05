China’s Currency Rallies Below 7 to the Dollar on Trade Optimism

The Chinese yuan hit its strongest level in three months, rallying below the symbolic threshold of 7 per dollar, on optimism about a potential trade deal between the world’s two biggest economies.

China’s currency trades in two distinct markets, a tightly controlled onshore market in mainland China and a freer offshore market in Hong Kong and other financial centers. On Tuesday, the yuan gained about 0.5% to 6.9945 against the dollar in the onshore market, and rose by a similar amount offshore.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported U.S. and Chinese officials were considering rolling back some tariffs as they move closer to a partial trade deal.

In August, amid escalating trade tensions, the yuan broke through the psychologically important level of 7 per dollar, a level Beijing had previously defended. It was the first time since 2008 the currency had weakened past that level in the onshore market. At the time, China’s central bank said breaching that threshold wasn’t an irreversible event.

The softness of the dollar in recent months has also lent support to its Chinese counterpart. Emerging-market currencies have gained against the dollar as investor sentiment has improved, and in anticipation of looser U.S. monetary policy. Last week, the Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the third time this year.

Ken Cheung, chief Asian foreign-exchange strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong, said if both sides canceled tariffs, that would signal a turning point in trade relations. He said that could trigger an unwinding of bearish positions, or bets against the yuan, by investors, which could provide further support to the currency in 2020.

Tuesday’s rally came even as China’s central bank made a marginal cut to a lending tool it uses to extend funds to commercial banks. The People’s Bank of China cut rates on its medium-term lending facility by 0.05 percentage point, to 3.25%. That was the first such cut since 2016. Interest-rate cuts typically put depreciation pressure on a currency.

Zhou Hao, senior economist at Commerzbank, said Tuesday’s unexpected rate cut suggested Beijing believes any depreciation pressure on the yuan is tolerable or even welcome. However, Mr. Zhou said the yuan could be allowed to weaken again, in the absence of a wide-ranging U.S.-China deal. “At some point, the yuan could still be used as a weapon in China’s trade talks with the U.S.,” he said.

Source: Dow Jones