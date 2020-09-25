China’s current account expected to show small surplus in 2020 – FX regulator

China’s current account is expected to show a small surplus in 2020, the foreign exchange regulator said on Friday.

Cross-border capital flows and FX reserves are expected to remain stable in the second half of this year, the regulator said. China’s current account surplus was equivalent to 1.2% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the first six months of the year, it added.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Kevin Yao and Lusha Zhang; Editing by Alex Richardson)