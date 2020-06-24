Recent News

  

China’s Current Account Slips Into Deficit

China ran a current-account deficit of $33.7 billion in the first quarter, compared with a surplus of $40.5 billion in the fourth quarter, revised data released by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange showed Wednesday.

The last time China reported a current-account deficit was in the first half of 2018, according to financial-data provider Wind.

China’s capital and financial account recorded an $11.1 billion surplus in the first quarter, compared with a $22 billion surplus in the fourth quarter, the regulator said.
Source: Dow Jones

