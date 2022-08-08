China’s daily crude steel output down in late July
China’s major steel mills saw their average daily output of crude steel decrease 7.25 percent in late July from that recorded in mid-July, industrial data showed.
The daily crude steel output stood at 1.89 million tonnes in late July, according to the China Iron and Steel Association.
Major steel producers churned out a total of 20.79 million tonnes of crude steel in late July, the data showed.
During this period, daily production of pig iron went down 7.72 percent from mid-July, while that of rolled steel lost 5.35 percent, the data showed.
Source: Xinhua